Ghost Truck Kitchen

A variety of scratch made food, inspired by food trucks, and made only for takeout.

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

356 Varick Street • $

Avg 4.6 (370 reviews)

Popular Items

GTK Coconut Curry$19.00
House Thai Coconut Curry, Grilled Chicken Breast, Coconut Rice, Onions, Peppers, Broccoli,
Teriyaki Fried Rice Bowl$18.00
Choice of Organic Teriyaki Chicken or Tofu, Fried Egg, Seasoned Rice. contains soy and sesame
Cauliflower Hash Browns w.chipotle dip$8.00
3 per order, served with our insanely good chipotle aioli dip
Buffalo Wings$14.00
10 Organic Wings. Smoked then Grilled to order tossed in our house buffalo
Mac and Cheese$11.00
Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, Fontina, Sharp Cheddar, Parmesan, Panko
Broccoli w.garlic$7.00
Delicious and Nutritious.
GTK Hot Noodles$13.00
House Teriyaki, Chili Oil, Broccoli, Onions, Peppers, Scallions, Sesame
Pulled Pork Burrito$16.00
Pulled Pork, Yellow Rice, Melted Cheese, Jalapeños, Peppers, Onions, Chipotle Mayo Dip.
Bahn YU$14.25
Choice of Protein, Pickled Vegetables, Cilantro, Spicy Korean Mayo, Baguette
GTK Dumplings$9.00
Choice of Edamame or Chicken Teriyaki. Served w.house spicy soy dipping sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering

Location

356 Varick Street

Jersey City NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

