Ghost Box Pizza

We're bringing Detroit style pizza to Lafayette with a head nod to our hard working families, we aim to provide a lively space and satisfy all pizza cravings for all ages. We will also feature Neapolitan style, have sandwiches, salads, appetizers and dessert. We feature a double deck oven for crispy crusts and a wood fired oven for extra flavor. Serving up gluten free and vegan food options for our friends to enjoy alongside a full bar, cider, wine, and beer.



103 S. Public Road