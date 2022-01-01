Go
Ghost Box Pizza

We're bringing Detroit style pizza to Lafayette with a head nod to our hard working families, we aim to provide a lively space and satisfy all pizza cravings for all ages. We will also feature Neapolitan style, have sandwiches, salads, appetizers and dessert. We feature a double deck oven for crispy crusts and a wood fired oven for extra flavor. Serving up gluten free and vegan food options for our friends to enjoy alongside a full bar, cider, wine, and beer.

103 S. Public Road

Popular Items

Kids 10"$10.00
CYO - Wood Fired$15.00
Pizza will come with mozzarella and red sauce unless other options are selected.
Spicy Pepperoni - SM$18.00
Sausage & Mushroom$24.00
WF Cheesy Bread$11.00
wood-fired dough, garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, side marinara sauce
Margherita - LG$23.00
fresh mozzarella, fresh torn basil, evoo, maldon sea salt, red sauce
Spicy Pepperoni - LG$27.00
Caesar$12.00
Margherita$16.00
CYO Detroit - LG$20.00
Pizza will come with mozzarella and red sauce unless other options are selected.
Location

103 S. Public Road

Lafayette CO

Sunday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Neighborhood Map

