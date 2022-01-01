Go
Toast

GH Pasta Co

Fresh, hand-made pasta to go.

PASTA

2305 6th Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (489 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Bread$5.00
Navy Bean, Olive Tapenade, Fresno Chili
Conchiglie$16.00
Shrimp, Creme Fraiche, Fresno Chili
Tagliatelle$16.00
Poached Ahi Tuna, Pickled Frenso Chili, Arugula
Gemelli$16.00
Ground Chicken Ragu Bianco, Oregano, Fennel, Cream, Parmesan
Spaghetti$15.00
Tomato, Bolognese, Mint, Parsley
Fusilli$15.00
Pesto, Parmesan, Walnuts
Rigatoni$15.00
Tomato Sauce, Basil, Burrata
Soda$2.00
Tonnarelli$15.00
Pepper, Truffle, Parmesan
Daily Pasta$15.00
Radiatore, Celery Root Soubise, Onion, Cream, Oregano
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2305 6th Ave

Seattle WA

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

General Porpoise Spheres

No reviews yet

Doughnuts at General Porpoise are made with fresh eggs from La Ferme des Anes chickens and are filled with seasonal jams, jellies, curds, custards, and creams. Expect classic flavors like vanilla custard or berries and cream, as well as new favorites, like peanut butter and jelly, roasted lemon curd, apple butter, and chocolate marshmallow.
In addition to doughnuts, General Porpoise serves top quality coffees from multiple rotating roasters. Espresso, pour over, drip, and draft cold brew are all available. Small batch draft sodas, draft sparkling iced tea, and of course, bubbly are served as well.
General Porpoise is a fun place to enjoy unique doughnuts and remarkable coffees.

Jack's BBQ

No reviews yet

CENTRAL TEXAS LOW AND SLOW!
Jack's is based on the BBQ style started in butcher shops in Central Texas in the late 1800s. Quality meat with a simple salt and pepper rub, smoked low and slow over hardwood (post oak, mesquite).

Hurry Curry of Tokyo - Seattle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ba Bar Green

No reviews yet

Plant-Based Grab-N-Go. From the people who brought you Street Food & Cold Drink.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston