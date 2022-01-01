Gia Mia
Come in and enjoy!
994 WARREN AVE
Popular Items
Location
994 WARREN AVE
DOWNERS GROVE IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Foxtail
The Foxtail is a lively restaurant and bar serving brunch, lunch, dinner, craft cocktails and featuring a raw bar. It specializes in locally sourced, quality ingredients with cuisine inspired by the Mediterranean Sea and California.
Sushi House
enjoy
Cadence Kitchen & Co
Come in and enjoy!
Egg Harbor Cafe
Online Order for curbside pick up!