Gia Mia

994 WARREN AVE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rigatoni Bolognese$17.50
Imported Rigatoni | Classic Italian Meat Ragu | Parmigiano | Tomato Sauce
Bbq Pie$14.50
Sweet BBQ sauce | roasted chicken | basil | onion | bacon | mozzarella | cilantro |
Bruno Pie$14.50
Tomato sauce | basil | mozzarella | Italian sausage | soppressata | pepperoni
Zucchini Fries$9.00
Crisp zucchini | lemon | shaved parmesan | sea salt | creamy parmesan
Kids Cheese Pizza$5.00
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Crispy Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast | Mozzarella | Linguini Fini | Pesto | Roasted Tomato Sauce
Margherita$12.50
Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella | Basil | Sea Salt | Evoo | Parmesan
Romano Crusted Chicken Salad$15.00
Crispy hand-breaded chicken | greens | tomatoes | cucumber | egg | bacon | gorgonzola | chives | creamy parmesan dressing
Paccheri Vodka$17.50
Giant Rigatoni | Italian Sausage | Garlic Chili Flakes | Roasted Tomato | Crispy Prosciutto | Vodka Sauce
Location

DOWNERS GROVE IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
