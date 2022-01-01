Go
- Gia Mia -

Our focus is chef-driven, farm-to-fork food offerings such as Neapolitan style wood-fired pizzas, creative small plates, fresh homemade pasta, antipasto, and hand-made mozzarella.

13 N Third Street

Rigatoni Bolognese$17.50
Imported Rigatoni | Classic Italian Meat Ragu | Parmigiano | Tomato Sauce
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Crispy Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast | Mozzarella | Linguini Fini | Pesto | Roasted Tomato Sauce
Bbq Pie$14.50
Sweet BBQ sauce | roasted chicken | basil | onion | bacon | mozzarella | cilantro |
Paccheri Vodka$17.50
Giant Rigatoni | Italian Sausage | Garlic Chili Flakes | Roasted Tomato | Crispy Prosciutto | Vodka Sauce
Romano Crusted Chicken Salad$15.00
Crispy hand-breaded chicken | greens | tomatoes | cucumber | egg | bacon | gorgonzola | chives | creamy parmesan dressing
Ricotta & Honeycomb$10.00
Whipped ricotta | Evoo | sea salt | toast | wildflower honeycomb
Hammaker’s Pie$14.50
Tomato sauce | mozzarella | mushroom | pepperoni | sausage | oregano
Margherita$12.50
Tomato sauce | mozzarella | basil | sea salt
Bruno Pie$14.50
Tomato sauce | basil | mozzarella | Italian sausage | soppressata | pepperoni
13 N Third Street

Geneva IL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
