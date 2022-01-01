Go
Gia Mia - St Charles

PIZZA • TAPAS

31 S 1st St • $$

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita$13.25
Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella | Basil | Sea Salt | Evoo | Parmesan
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.50
Imported Rigatoni | Classic Italian Meat Ragu | Parmigiano | Tomato Sauce
Paccheri Vodka$18.25
Giant Rigatoni | Italian Sausage | Garlic Chili Flakes | Roasted Tomato | Crispy Prosciutto | Vodka Sauce
Ricotta + Honeycomb$11.25
Whipped ricotta | Evoo | sea salt | toast | wildflower honeycomb
Romano Crusted Chicken$15.75
Crispy hand-breaded chicken | greens | tomatoes | cucumber | egg | bacon | gorgonzola | chives | creamy parmesan dressing
Beet + Farro$8.75
Red beets | imported farro | balsamic | pistachios | spinach | goat cheese
Chicken Parmesan$19.25
Crispy Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast | Mozzarella | Linguini Fini | Pesto | Roasted Tomato Sauce
The Bruno$14.50
Tomato Sauce | Basil | Mozzarella | Pepperoni | Italian Sausage | Spicy Soppressata
BBQ Pie$14.75
Sweet BBQ sauce | roasted chicken | basil | onion | bacon | mozzarella | cilantro |
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

31 S 1st St

St Charles IL

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
