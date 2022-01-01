Go
Toast

Giambalvo's

Inviting atmosphere to enjoy our traditional family recipes from house made pasta sauces, hand rolled meatballs, wood fired pizza, seafood, salads & more. Enjoy the casual, laid-back vibe in the year round outdoor patio during nice weather and enclosed & heated during the cooler months. Check our schedule to catch some live music from local artists. Our full bar features craft cocktails, beers and an extensive list of wines by the glass or bottle. We also offer options for booking a special event in our private dining room or outdoor patio . We look forward to hosting our family, friends & neighbors!

751 Watson Drive Suite H

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side Salad$3.50
Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese & Croutons
Fettuccini Alfredo$11.00
A generous portion of Fettuccine Noodles Topped with our House Made Alfredo Sauce & finished with Parmesan.
Rose Pasta$11.00
The former "off the menu" favorite request. Cheese Stuffed Tortellini, Covered in our Creamy Version of House Marinara. Anything goes with sauce so add Meatballs, Italian Sausage Link, Grilled Chicken or Shrimp for additional.
Chicken Parmesan (Pasta)$12.00
A seasoned, lightly breaded and fried chicken breast, layered on a bed of spaghetti, covered in house made marinara and melted mozzarella. Served with bread.
Mama's Spaghetti$9.00
A little sweet, a little spicy, just like Mom! A generous portion of spaghetti served with our house made marinara sauce & grated parmesan. Add meatballs or Italian sausage link for additional.
14" Hand Tossed$14.00
Toasted Ravioli-Cheese$8.00
Romano & Ricotta Cheese filled, lightly breaded & fried. Served with Marinara or Ranch.
Wings$8.50
6 wings per order, served tossed in choice of sauce: BBQ , Garlic Parmesan, Mild Buffalo or Plain. Served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch
Spicy Bowtie$10.00
Bowtie Pasta with House Made Spicy Romano Cream Sauce, Mushrooms, Artichokes, Sun-Dried Tomatoes and topped with Parmesan. It's spicy so if you need it toned down, let us know in advance and we can modify the heat.
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.50
House made dough, topped with garlic butter and 100% whole milk mozzarella, baked golden brown. Served with your choice of our house made marinara or ranch.
See full menu

Location

751 Watson Drive Suite H

Kearney MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

D'Creamery

No reviews yet

We are a local family, specializing in fresh-made-to-order Breakfasts, Burgers, and Homemade Ice Cream! Many other awesome options - including tenderloins, salads, gluten-free and keto-friendly options, too!!

Chicken In a Sack

No reviews yet

Oven roasted shredded chicken, with several choices of flavors. Then its your choice how it's served, as a Slider, Taco, Salad, or Bowl. Add drinks and sides, but there's nothing fried. Instead, indulge in dessert!

Red Door Woodfired Grill

No reviews yet

Red Door Grill is the best little upscale neighborhood joint in Liberty, where great food, great friends and great fun come together. 🍺🍹🍸 Join us for a cocktail in the bar, dinner next to the grill or appetizers on the patio. We have one piece of advice — come hungry! 🔥🍔🌶 We make everything here from scratch. Everything. From our legendary Woodfired Wings to the best Kansas City Strip you’ll ever eat for twenty bucks, prepare yourself to take a tender, juicy bite of perfection. 🍷🐔🥘From Happy Hour to Burger Mondays, and Fried Chicken Thursdays to Weekend Brunch, there’s always something special going on at Red Door Grill every day of the week. What are you waiting for? Get in here. You’re always in good hands at the Door. ❤️🚪

Jousting Pigs BBQ

No reviews yet

Liberty's craft BBQ!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston