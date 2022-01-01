Giambalvo's
Inviting atmosphere to enjoy our traditional family recipes from house made pasta sauces, hand rolled meatballs, wood fired pizza, seafood, salads & more. Enjoy the casual, laid-back vibe in the year round outdoor patio during nice weather and enclosed & heated during the cooler months. Check our schedule to catch some live music from local artists. Our full bar features craft cocktails, beers and an extensive list of wines by the glass or bottle. We also offer options for booking a special event in our private dining room or outdoor patio . We look forward to hosting our family, friends & neighbors!
751 Watson Drive Suite H
Popular Items
Location
751 Watson Drive Suite H
Kearney MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
D'Creamery
We are a local family, specializing in fresh-made-to-order Breakfasts, Burgers, and Homemade Ice Cream! Many other awesome options - including tenderloins, salads, gluten-free and keto-friendly options, too!!
Chicken In a Sack
Oven roasted shredded chicken, with several choices of flavors. Then its your choice how it's served, as a Slider, Taco, Salad, or Bowl. Add drinks and sides, but there's nothing fried. Instead, indulge in dessert!
Red Door Woodfired Grill
Red Door Grill is the best little upscale neighborhood joint in Liberty, where great food, great friends and great fun come together. 🍺🍹🍸 Join us for a cocktail in the bar, dinner next to the grill or appetizers on the patio. We have one piece of advice — come hungry! 🔥🍔🌶 We make everything here from scratch. Everything. From our legendary Woodfired Wings to the best Kansas City Strip you’ll ever eat for twenty bucks, prepare yourself to take a tender, juicy bite of perfection. 🍷🐔🥘From Happy Hour to Burger Mondays, and Fried Chicken Thursdays to Weekend Brunch, there’s always something special going on at Red Door Grill every day of the week. What are you waiting for? Get in here. You’re always in good hands at the Door. ❤️🚪
Jousting Pigs BBQ
Liberty's craft BBQ!