Gia Mia - Elmhurst

Our focus is chef-driven, farm-to-fork food offerings such as Neapolitan style wood-fired pizzas, creative small plates, fresh homemade pasta, antipasto, and hand-made mozzarella.

116 E Schiller St

Popular Items

Margherita$13.25
Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella | Basil | Sea Salt | Evoo | Parmesan
Chicken Parmesan$19.25
Crispy Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast | Mozzarella | Linguini Fini | Pesto | Roasted Tomato Sauce
Romano Crusted Chicken$15.75
Crispy hand-breaded chicken | greens | tomatoes | cucumber | egg | bacon | gorgonzola | chives | creamy parmesan dressing
Kids Pasta & Meatball$6.00
Balsamic Chicken$16.50
Leafy greens | chicken | grapes | pecans | gorgonzola | strawberries | avocado | balsamic vinaigrette
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.50
Imported Rigatoni | Classic Italian Meat Ragu | Parmigiano | Tomato Sauce
Paccheri Vodka$18.25
Giant Rigatoni | Italian Sausage | Garlic Chili Flakes | Roasted Tomato | Crispy Prosciutto | Vodka Sauce
Beet + Farro$8.75
Red beets | imported farro | balsamic | pistachios | spinach | goat cheese
Kids Cheese Pizza$5.00
Location

116 E Schiller St

Elmhurst IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
