Go
Toast

Gianna's Pizzeria

Come on in and enjoy!

7386 Harbour Towne Pkwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lasagna$18.99
Fried Calamari$14.99
Garlic Knots 1/2 dz.$7.99
Garlic Knots 1dz$9.99
18" Cheese Pizza$17.99
Chocolate Cake$12.99
12" Cheese Pizza$13.99
Fries$4.99
Gianna's Spec. CHEESE STEAK$14.99
14" Cheese Pizza$15.99
See full menu

Location

7386 Harbour Towne Pkwy

Suffolk VA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yamachen Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TASTE Harbour View

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Decent People Taproom

No reviews yet

Best place in North Suffolk for food, craft beer and growler fills with 40 self-serve taps of great beer and 4 taps of wine. AND now the liquor bar is open. Decent People Taproom has it all under one roof

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0451

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston