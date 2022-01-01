The Tap Room at Clarksburg Cider

No reviews yet

Ever wish there was a place where Clarksburg Cider never ran dry? Where hard cider enthusiasts and the newly enlightened could bond over seasonals and signatures, along with some darn good eats? Or just want to get out of the house?

The Tap Room at Clarksburg Cider welcomes you with an unfussy atmosphere, wood-fired pizza, house-made fare, local craft beer, cocktails, wine, and of course, exceptional hard cider.

