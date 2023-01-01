Giant Crab Seafood - 9597 North Kings Highway
Open today 1:30 PM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|1:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|1:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|1:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
9597 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach SC 29572
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bagel Port - Myrtle Beach -
No Reviews
9666 North Kings Highway Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
View restaurant
Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar & Grill
No Reviews
910 Lake Arrowhead Rd Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
View restaurant
Croissants Bistro & Bakery - 8014 N Kings Hwy B
No Reviews
8014 N Kings Hwy B Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
View restaurant
Hook & Barrel - 8014 N Kings Hwy B H&B
No Reviews
8014 N Kings Hwy B Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Myrtle Beach
Jimmyz Original Hibachi House - Pine Island road Myrtle beach
4.1 • 1,541
1780 Pine Island Rd Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurant