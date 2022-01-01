Go
Toast

Giaola Italian Kitchen

Welcome to North County’s newest destination for refined dining, where we’re offering a boldly modern take on Italy’s most celebrated dishes. Our master chefs delicately blend time honored traditions with modern innovation. Discover the best of both worlds at Giaola Italian Kitchen!
Conveniently located in downtown Carlsbad, our restaurant’s upscale design provides the ideal atmosphere for an intimate dinner for two, or memorable night out with friends.

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

2668 Gateway Road • $$

Avg 4.4 (316 reviews)

Popular Items

Heirloom Tomatoes Caprese$15.00
Italian Mule$13.00
Carbonara$18.00
Spaghetti | Prosciutto | Garlic | Onion | Egg | Pecorino | Crushed Red Chili | Olive Oil
Add House Salad$6.00
Sandra's Lasagna$17.00
Homemade Pasta | Blend of Marinara
Bechamel & Meat Sauce | Italian Cheeses
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

2668 Gateway Road

Carlsbad CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beach Plum Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Black Rail Kitchen + Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen

No reviews yet

A family friendly neighborhood gathering place that serves affordably priced chef quality fresh food in a relaxed & friendly environment

Burgeon Beer Company

No reviews yet

Production Brewery and Tasting Room
Open:
Mon & Tues: 3-7
Weds & Thurs: 3-8
Friday: 2-9
Saturday: 12-8
Sunday: 12-6

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston