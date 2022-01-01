Giaola Italian Kitchen
Welcome to North County’s newest destination for refined dining, where we’re offering a boldly modern take on Italy’s most celebrated dishes. Our master chefs delicately blend time honored traditions with modern innovation. Discover the best of both worlds at Giaola Italian Kitchen!
Conveniently located in downtown Carlsbad, our restaurant’s upscale design provides the ideal atmosphere for an intimate dinner for two, or memorable night out with friends.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
2668 Gateway Road • $$
Location
2668 Gateway Road
Carlsbad CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
