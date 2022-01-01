Go
Giardino Neighborhood Cucina

Giardino is a welcoming and casual Italian-inspired cuisine, where the neighborhood gathers for fresh and flavorful classic dishes found throughout Italy.

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

8131 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.5 (1974 reviews)

Popular Items

The Queen$11.00
Pear Pizza$16.00
Classic Caesar$8.00
Chicken Alfredo$16.00
Garlic Knots$8.00
Lasagna Rosa$19.00
Spaghetti Meatball$18.00
Americana$16.00
Kid's Spaghetti Meatball$10.00
Calamari$17.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Corkage Fee
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8131 Broadway

Lemon Grove CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
