Giau Bar N Bites
Come in and enjoy!
9889 Bellaire Blvd E 200 • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9889 Bellaire Blvd E 200
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Go! Go! Curry!
Authentic Japanese Katsu Curry served over sushi quality premium rice with side of shredded cabbage, all topped with a Pork, Chicken, Fish or Tofu Katsu – a crispy, deep-fried cutlet made to order! We have vegetarian option with vegetarian curry with the choice of Tofu katsu and Vegetable tempura available!
Migo Saigon Food Street
Come in and enjoy!
Daiq's - LIVE
Come in and enjoy! Good Music, Good Vibes a Good Time - All American
Night Market
Come in and enjoy!