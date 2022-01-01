Go
Gibbet Hill Grill

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

61 Lowell Rd • $$$

Avg 4 (547 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Caesar Full$10.00
Sourdough croutons, shaved pecorino
Lg Mac & Cheese$8.00
butter bread crumbs
Filet Mignon 10 oz$44.00
Maximilian Burger$17.00
Cheddar, malt vinegar aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles, fries
Farmhouse Grilled Cheeses$12.00
Locally sourced cheeses, tomato soup
Sirloin Steak Tips$27.00
12 oz
Filet Mignon 6 oz$33.00
Kids Chicken Fingers$9.50
Chicken Pot Pie$21.00
Roasted chicken, potato, carrots, peas
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs

Location

61 Lowell Rd

Groton MA

Sunday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Nearby restaurants

The Barn @ Gibbet Hill

No reviews yet

Events at The Barn at Gibbet Hill

Groton Station House Restaurant

No reviews yet

100 Yards off Main Street in Groton is delicious food, prepared with local ingredients, owned & operated by a hometown family in a renovated fire station--come try it!!
Dedicated curbside pick-up spot next to the restaurant's front door. Order & pay online. Schedule an order to be ready for you later in the day. Wine pairings suggested in entrée descriptions.
We're located at 20 Station Ave in Groton (behind Town Hall, near the old Bank of America building, across from the Groton Electric Light Department).
Warm wishes,
The McElroy Family

Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery

No reviews yet

ARTFULLY CREATED FOOD & DRINK
ETHICALLY CREATED FASHION

Groton Publick House

No reviews yet

Local Pub. Casual atmosphere, full bar and great food with outdoor dining. Dine in or take-out!

