Gibbons Fine Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1714 East 70th Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (777 reviews)

Popular Items

Fresh North Atlantic Salmon (Lunch Cut)$12.95
(Filleted In-House Daily)
Seasoned, grilled and drizzled with champagne lemon butter.
Spinach Dip Chicken Pasta$12.95
Penne pasta, creamy spinach dip, lemon herb chicken and garlic toast.
Gibbons Trio$15.95
Choose any three + two sides.
Cedar Planked Salmon$16.95
Grilled on a cedar plank, topped with fresh pineapple salsa, and drizzled with bourbon glaze.
Firecracker Shrimp$8.95
Hand-breaded crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy firecracker sauce.
Fresh North Atlantic Salmon (Dinner Cut)$15.95
(Filleted In-House Daily)
Seasoned, grilled and drizzled with champagne lemon butter.
Slow-Smoked Baby Back Ribs$16.95
Slab of "falling-off-the-bone" ribs, french fries and cole slaw.
Deviled Eggs$5.95
Mom's recipe garnished with bacon.
Lemon-Herb Chicken (Two Breast)$12.95
Lemon-herb chicken breast, buttery whipped potatoes and steamed broccoli.
Hawaiian Chicken (Two Breast)$12.95
Hawaiian marinade, fresh pineapple salsa, and a bourbon glaze drizzle. Served with buttery whipped potatoes and steamed broccoli.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1714 East 70th Street

Shreveport LA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

