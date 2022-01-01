Go
865 Great Island Road

West Yarmouth, MA 02673

Great Island Signature Burger$15.00
6oz hand farmed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, Bistro Sauce, choice of cheese on brioche bun
Tuna Poke Salad$15.00
Spicy tuna, Sesame seed, avocado, wonton chips on bed of mixed salad greens.
Caesar Salad or Wrap$11.00
Little Gem Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, tomato, shaved Parmesan and Caesar dressing, Anchovies available on request
Grilled Peach Salad$15.00
Grilled peach, Gorgonzola cheese, red onion, tomatoes, toasted almonds, Baby Arugula, mixed lettuce, cucumber,avocado, citrus vinaigrette, balsamic glaze
Chicken Fingers$7.00
Treasure Coast Salad with Blackened Shrimp$15.00
Boston lettuce,avocado, toasted pine nuts,grapefruit segments,citrus vinaigrette with blackened shrimp.
All hours

Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm

Location

865 Great Island Road, West Yarmouth MA 02673

