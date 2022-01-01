Go
Gibroni's Pizza

Gibroni's Pizza serves Detroit-style pizza with thick focaccia-like dough, caramelized cheese crust, and square shape. Located in San Clemente, CA.

215 S El Camino Real

Popular Items

Opa! Greek Pasta Salad$7.00
Farfalle noodles, kalamata olive, cucumber, pepperoncinis, tomatoes, red onions, feta, Greek dressing
The Baba
Fresh mozzarella, marinara, basil.
8" x 10" pizzas have 4 squares and serve 1 - 2. Our Large pizzas are two 8"x10" pizzas and serve 3-4.
The Veggielante
Broccolini, red onion, red bell pepper, yellow squash, mushroom, marinara, basil garnish.
8" x 10" pizzas have 4 squares and serve 1 - 2. Our Large pizzas are two 8"x10" pizzas and serve 3-4.
Cheesy Bread$8.00
Cheesy deep dish breadsticks served with marinara or cranch dipping sauce. Add pepperoni, bacon, jalapeño, or hot honey.
Breads measure 8" x 10" with 8 pieces.
Side of Cranch (ranch)$1.00
Our addictive, house-made buttermilk ranch dressing. 4 oz size for dipping.
The Caprice Classic
Fig, prosciutto, blue cheese, balsamic glaze, parmesan arugula salad, lemon wedge garnish.
8" x 10" pizzas have 4 squares and serve 1 - 2. Our Large pizzas are two 8"x10" pizzas and serve 3-4.
Build Your Own$11.00
Cheese blend, marinara, parmesan.
8" x 10" pizzas have 4 squares and serve 1 - 2. Our Large pizzas are two 8"x10" pizzas and serve 3-4.
Cuban Pete
Mojo marinated pork shoulder, Swiss cheese, kosher dill pickles, ham, mustard crema drizzle, parsley garnish.
8" x 10" pizzas have 4 squares and serve 1 - 2. Our Large pizzas are two 8"x10" pizzas and serve 3-4.
Fun Guys
Crimini mushroom, sausage, white truffle oil, porcini cream sauce, parsley garnish.
8" x 10" pizzas have 4 squares and serve 1 - 2. Our Large pizzas are two 8"x10" pizzas and serve 3-4.
From the D
Double pepperoni, marinara, parmesan.
8" x 10" pizzas have 4 squares and serve 1 - 2. Our Large pizzas are two 8"x10" pizzas and serve 3-4.
San Clemente CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
