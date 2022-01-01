Gibroni's Pizza
Gibroni's Pizza serves Detroit-style pizza with thick focaccia-like dough, caramelized cheese crust, and square shape. Located in San Clemente, CA.
215 S El Camino Real
Popular Items
Location
215 S El Camino Real
San Clemente CA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Fig @ 313
Come in and enjoy!
Jane
Influenced and Inspired by all corners of the globe, always being taken by adventure, I find myself back here… enjoy!
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
Tamarindo
Comida Mexicana hecha a mano.