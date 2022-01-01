Go
Gib's NY Bagels

Locally owned and operated business since 1994! Come visit one of our four locations for good company, great coffee and authentic New York style bagels.

BAGELS

1112 Oakridge Dr • $

Avg 4.4 (263 reviews)

Popular Items

Single Bagel$1.59
8oz Cream Cheese$3.99
Recommended 1 per Half Dozen Bagels.
Gib's Half Dozen Bagels$7.69
6 Bagels.
Bagel & Butter$2.29
Breakfast Sandwich$5.69
Drip Coffee
Your choice of Smooth Blend, Dark Roast, Hazelnut, or Decaf.
Gib's Dozen$13.49
13 Bagels.
Bagel Bite$1.29
N.Y.C.$9.99
Lox, Plain Cream Cheese, Capers, Onion & Tomato.
Bagel & Cream Cheese$3.99
1112 Oakridge Dr

Fort Collins CO

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
