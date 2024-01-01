Cheese pizza in Gibsonia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sir Pizza - Pine Twp. image

 

Sir Pizza - Pine Twp. - Treesdale

619 Warrendale Rd., Pine Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10" Cheese Pizza$9.70
Meat: Pepperoni, Sausage, Baked Ham, Ground Beef, Bacon, Anchovies, Chicken
Veggie: Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red & Green Bell Peppers
**Gluten Free Crust available**
14" Cheese Pizza$16.05
Meat: Pepperoni, Sausage, Baked Ham, Ground Beef, Bacon, Anchovies, Chicken
Veggie: Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red & Green Bell Peppers
More about Sir Pizza - Pine Twp. - Treesdale
Restaurant banner

 

Round the Corner Eatery & Pizzeria - 2033 Saxonburg Boulevard

2033 Saxonburg Blvd, Tarentum

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Medium Cheese Pizza$11.50
8 cut. Fresh dough, our signature pizza sauce, blend of provolone and mozzarella
Large Cheese Pizza$13.50
10 cut. Fresh dough, our signature pizza sauce, blend of provolone and mozzarella
Small Cheese Pizza$9.50
6 cut. Fresh dough, our signature pizza sauce, blend of provolone and mozzarella
More about Round the Corner Eatery & Pizzeria - 2033 Saxonburg Boulevard

