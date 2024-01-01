Cheese pizza in Gibsonia
Sir Pizza - Pine Twp. - Treesdale
619 Warrendale Rd., Pine Township
|10" Cheese Pizza
|$9.70
Meat: Pepperoni, Sausage, Baked Ham, Ground Beef, Bacon, Anchovies, Chicken
Veggie: Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red & Green Bell Peppers
**Gluten Free Crust available**
|14" Cheese Pizza
|$16.05
Meat: Pepperoni, Sausage, Baked Ham, Ground Beef, Bacon, Anchovies, Chicken
Veggie: Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red & Green Bell Peppers
Round the Corner Eatery & Pizzeria - 2033 Saxonburg Boulevard
2033 Saxonburg Blvd, Tarentum
|Medium Cheese Pizza
|$11.50
8 cut. Fresh dough, our signature pizza sauce, blend of provolone and mozzarella
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$13.50
10 cut. Fresh dough, our signature pizza sauce, blend of provolone and mozzarella
|Small Cheese Pizza
|$9.50
6 cut. Fresh dough, our signature pizza sauce, blend of provolone and mozzarella