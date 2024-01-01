Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek pizza in Gibsonia

Gibsonia restaurants
Gibsonia restaurants that serve greek pizza

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Barrel Junction - Gibsonia

5560 William Flynn Hwy, Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Pizza$19.50
Spinach - Artichoke - Tomato - Onion - Olive - Garlic - Olive Oil - Cheese Blend - Feta
More about Barrel Junction - Gibsonia
Restaurant banner

 

Round the Corner Eatery & Pizzeria - 2033 Saxonburg Boulevard

2033 Saxonburg Blvd, Tarentum

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Greek Pizza$18.00
10 cuts. White sauce, kalamata olive, onion, tomato, spinach, and feta
Medium Greek Pizza$15.75
8 cuts. White sauce, kalamata olive, onion, tomato, spinach, and feta
More about Round the Corner Eatery & Pizzeria - 2033 Saxonburg Boulevard

