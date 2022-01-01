Go
Toast

Gibson's Restaurant

Modern Rustic Thoroughbred Bourbon Centric Chop house and Wood fired Pizza Restaurant

131 East Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Wings$12.00
Wood-fired chicken wings with choice of sauces: Buffalo, BBQ, or Sweet Thai Chili
Build Your Own Pizza$10.00
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Chicken Tenders served with waffle fries (salad not included)
Carrot Cake$8.00
Prosciutto & Mushroom$20.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mushrooms basil, prosciutto, and mozzarella; topped with arugula
Burger$13.00
Served with choice of cheese on a brioche bun with a full garden; add bacon 2.00
Basil Pesto Chicken Alfredo$18.00
Served over fettucine pasta tossed with basil pesto cream sauce topped with balsamic drizzle
Scallops$30.00
Served over parmesan risotto topped with Portobello mushroom arugula and finished with a cabernet reduction sauce
Roasted Red Pepper Aioli Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Served on a brioche bun with a full garden
Crab Cake Po' Boy$15.00
Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and a sweet Thai chili sauce
See full menu

Location

131 East Main Street

Midway KY

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Heirloom Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Don Jockey

No reviews yet

Enjoy

Holly Hill Inn

No reviews yet

A warm welcome awaits you at the Holly Hill Inn, a charming fine dining restaurant in the heart of Kentucky's Bluegrass horse country. Holly Hill Inn is owned by Ouita Michel, who has been honored with several nominations as Best Chef Southeast and Outstanding Restaurateur by the James Beard Foundation. Michel and her husband, Chris, have welcomed guests from all over the world to their historic restaurant since 2001.

Wallace Station

No reviews yet

Open for Curbside!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston