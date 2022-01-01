GIDI BAR AND GRILL
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
4350 Main St Ste 165, Frisco, TX, 75033
Frisco, TX 75033
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Location
4350 Main St Ste 165, Frisco, TX, 75033, Frisco TX 75033
Nearby restaurants
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Frisco
Come in and enjoy!
Rotolo's Craft & Crust
Your new happy place; the best of good food, good vibes, and no bullsh*t. Featuring authentic Italian crusts in three styles in award-winning combinations.
Nerdvana
Nerdvana Frisco is an unpretentious upscale restaurant and bar focused on contemporary american dining, craft beer, local coffee and video game culture. Enjoy one of our handcrafted dishes while watching the latest e-sports tournament.Have a local craft beer while slashing through mobs at our free play setups.@nerdvana is the place to enjoy nerd passion outside the norm.
Green Gator
Americana Cuisine with a Cajun twist!