Gig Harbor restaurants you'll love

Must-try Gig Harbor restaurants

Ocean5 & Table 47 image

 

Ocean5 & Table 47

5268 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
T47 Classic Burger$16.00
Country Natural beef, tomatoes, pickles, greens, burger sauce, brioche
Kids Sliders$10.50
beef patty, american cheese, bun. choice of fruit cup, fries, carrots
Full Cobb Salad$16.00
romaine lettuce, diced apple, bacon, hard boiled egg, blue cheese, avocado, grilled chicken breast,
grape tomatoes
More about Ocean5 & Table 47
Harbor General Store image

 

Harbor General Store

7804 PIONEER WAY, GIG HARBOR

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grown Up Grilled Cheese$10.75
Beechers, Gouda, Arugula & Bacon on Sourdough
Classic Bowl$9.75
Granola, Banana, Blueberries, Pineapple, Strawberries, toasted coconut & local honey
Breakfast Burrito$6.25
scrambled egg, pork sausage,shredded cheddar cheese & salsa in a flour tortilla
More about Harbor General Store
Brix 25° image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Brix 25°

3315 Harborview Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.7 (2089 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BUTTER LETTUCE SALAD$11.25
frisée, bleu cheese crumbles,
huckleberry vinaigrette, toasted pine nuts
VANILLA BEAN CHEESECAKE$10.25
chevre, graham cracker crust, chocolate sauce, toasted meringue, sugared brûléed top
WILTED ARUGULA SALAD$11.00
sautéed bacon, golden raisins & shallots over wild arugula tossed with a hazelnut vinaigrette, pumpkin seed pesto
More about Brix 25°
Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.3 (560 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
NO SILVERWARE NEEDED
Please add this to cart to let us know you do not need silverware. This will help up reserve for the limited supply to those that need it. Thank you!!!
CHICKEN TAQUITOS$12.25
Made from scratch with seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, diced red onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla then topped with green onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, housemade guacamole & salsa.
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
More about Hops n Drops
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

4701 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3735 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
4 Cheese Mac & Cheese$5.49
Creamy house made cheese sauce with Monterey jack, parmesan, American and cheddar cheeses. Topped with gold fish crackers.
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.19
Extra thick-peppered bacon, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Steak Salad$14.79
Sliced char-broiled flank steak, crisp romaine, red onion, diced tomato, creamy, housemade blue cheese dressing. Topped with crumbled bacon, diced red pepper, gorgonzola cheese, green onion, crispy onion straws.
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Easy Thai Easy Go image

 

Easy Thai Easy Go

6707 Tyee Dr NW, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.7 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
43. Panang Curry$12.99
Choice of meat, bell pepper, green beans, Thai basil and coconut milk with panang curry paste.
A1. Gyoza$7.49
Crispy fried, pork and vegetable filled potstickers. (7 pieces)
02. Deep Fried Spring Rolls$7.49
Spring roll wrapper filled with glass noodles, cabbage and carrot. Served with Thai sweet and sour plum sauce. (5 pieces)
More about Easy Thai Easy Go
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar image

 

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

4628 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.4 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mexican Chopped Salad$17.49
Fire-grilled chicken, romaine, jack cheese, bacon, avocado, grilled corn, tomato, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, chipotle ranch
Chimichanga
with cheeseinside, topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
Nachos Chingones
Chips, refried beans, cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Lunchbox Laboratory image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lunchbox Laboratory

4901 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 5 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic 'Merican$16.95
American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Daily's bacon, and Billion Island sauce
BYOB$14.95
This is your creation! Build your own burger! All the options!
Cluck Norris$16.95
Chicken breast, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, buttermilk ranch.
More about Lunchbox Laboratory
NetShed No.9 image

 

NetShed No.9

3313 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bam Bam Bon Mi$14.75
Banh Mi sandwiches are CRAZY delicious. The sandwich, with a nod to two cultures (french & vietnamese) is a tasty treat. Our crunchy roll is slathered in siracha butter then stuffed with soy-garlic marinated short ribs that were smashed on the griddle, a drizzle of GG sauce, pickled chiles, cilantro & daikon-carrot slaw.
Simple Scramble$6.75
Sometimes you just want to mix your food altogether. We are sure you parents wouldn't like that so we did it for you. Scrambled eggs, small cubes of potatoes, cheddar cheese, and sausage. All scrambled together and ready to eat.
Skillet of Warm Cinnamon Rolls$9.75
No raisins, a powdered sugar glaze, and a dough that is a buttery thing of beauty, filled with layer upon layer of cinnamon and sugar.
More about NetShed No.9
Brimstone PNW Smokehouse image

BBQ

Brimstone PNW Smokehouse

7707 Pioneer Way, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.4 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Street Cart Corn Cob$6.00
grilled corn on the cob coated with a mixture of cotija cheese, mayo, sour cream, chile powder & lime
Million Dollar Corn Bread$7.00
cornbread topped with honey & butter
Knife + Fork SMALL$24.00
Small – two meats, 2 sides
More about Brimstone PNW Smokehouse
Pizzeria Fondi image

 

Pizzeria Fondi

4621 Point Fosdick DR NW Building 10, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar's Forum$4.95
Romaine, Grana Padano, Tomatoes, Oven-Baked Flat Bread Crisps, Classic Caesar Dressing
Bella Chop$5.95
Romaine, Herb-Roasted Chicken, Salami, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Four-Cheese Blend, Tuscan White Beans, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts Grana Padano, Balsamic Basil Vinaigrette
Margherita$13.00
A House Favorite!
Housemade Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
More about Pizzeria Fondi
Morso Bistro & Wine Market image

 

Morso Bistro & Wine Market

9014 Peacock Hill Ave, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tarragon Walnut Chicken Salad$20.00
seared chicken breast, mixed greens, arugula, tarragon walnut vinaigrette, gorgonzola, pear, grapes, walnuts
Winter Salad/ Entree$18.00
roasted sweet potato, arugula, pear, rouge blue cheese, roasted pepitas, maple bacon vinaigrette
Chicken & Pesto Flatbread$16.00
grilled chicken| herb pesto| arugula
cured tomatoes| garlic confit| almonds
More about Morso Bistro & Wine Market
The Hub image

 

The Hub

1208 26th Ave NW, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Bacon Jam, Spicy Aioli
Marbled Reuben$16.00
corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, 1000 island dressing, marbled rye
Classic Smashed Single$15.00
certified black angus patty, hangar sauce, red onion relish, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
More about The Hub
Lunchbox Laboratory

 

Lunchbox Laboratory

4901 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Lunchbox Laboratory

