Gig Harbor restaurants you'll love

Ocean5 & Table 47
5268 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|T47 Classic Burger
|$16.00
Country Natural beef, tomatoes, pickles, greens, burger sauce, brioche
|Kids Sliders
|$10.50
beef patty, american cheese, bun. choice of fruit cup, fries, carrots
|Full Cobb Salad
|$16.00
romaine lettuce, diced apple, bacon, hard boiled egg, blue cheese, avocado, grilled chicken breast,
grape tomatoes
Harbor General Store
7804 PIONEER WAY, GIG HARBOR
|Popular items
|Grown Up Grilled Cheese
|$10.75
Beechers, Gouda, Arugula & Bacon on Sourdough
|Classic Bowl
|$9.75
Granola, Banana, Blueberries, Pineapple, Strawberries, toasted coconut & local honey
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.25
scrambled egg, pork sausage,shredded cheddar cheese & salsa in a flour tortilla
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Brix 25°
3315 Harborview Dr, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|BUTTER LETTUCE SALAD
|$11.25
frisée, bleu cheese crumbles,
huckleberry vinaigrette, toasted pine nuts
|VANILLA BEAN CHEESECAKE
|$10.25
chevre, graham cracker crust, chocolate sauce, toasted meringue, sugared brûléed top
|WILTED ARUGULA SALAD
|$11.00
sautéed bacon, golden raisins & shallots over wild arugula tossed with a hazelnut vinaigrette, pumpkin seed pesto
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|NO SILVERWARE NEEDED
Please add this to cart to let us know you do not need silverware. This will help up reserve for the limited supply to those that need it. Thank you!!!
|CHICKEN TAQUITOS
|$12.25
Made from scratch with seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, diced red onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla then topped with green onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, housemade guacamole & salsa.
|TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
4701 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|4 Cheese Mac & Cheese
|$5.49
Creamy house made cheese sauce with Monterey jack, parmesan, American and cheddar cheeses. Topped with gold fish crackers.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.19
Extra thick-peppered bacon, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
|Steak Salad
|$14.79
Sliced char-broiled flank steak, crisp romaine, red onion, diced tomato, creamy, housemade blue cheese dressing. Topped with crumbled bacon, diced red pepper, gorgonzola cheese, green onion, crispy onion straws.
Easy Thai Easy Go
6707 Tyee Dr NW, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|43. Panang Curry
|$12.99
Choice of meat, bell pepper, green beans, Thai basil and coconut milk with panang curry paste.
|A1. Gyoza
|$7.49
Crispy fried, pork and vegetable filled potstickers. (7 pieces)
|02. Deep Fried Spring Rolls
|$7.49
Spring roll wrapper filled with glass noodles, cabbage and carrot. Served with Thai sweet and sour plum sauce. (5 pieces)
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
4628 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|Mexican Chopped Salad
|$17.49
Fire-grilled chicken, romaine, jack cheese, bacon, avocado, grilled corn, tomato, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, chipotle ranch
|Chimichanga
with cheeseinside, topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
|Nachos Chingones
Chips, refried beans, cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lunchbox Laboratory
4901 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|The Classic 'Merican
|$16.95
American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Daily's bacon, and Billion Island sauce
|BYOB
|$14.95
This is your creation! Build your own burger! All the options!
|Cluck Norris
|$16.95
Chicken breast, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, buttermilk ranch.
NetShed No.9
3313 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|Bam Bam Bon Mi
|$14.75
Banh Mi sandwiches are CRAZY delicious. The sandwich, with a nod to two cultures (french & vietnamese) is a tasty treat. Our crunchy roll is slathered in siracha butter then stuffed with soy-garlic marinated short ribs that were smashed on the griddle, a drizzle of GG sauce, pickled chiles, cilantro & daikon-carrot slaw.
|Simple Scramble
|$6.75
Sometimes you just want to mix your food altogether. We are sure you parents wouldn't like that so we did it for you. Scrambled eggs, small cubes of potatoes, cheddar cheese, and sausage. All scrambled together and ready to eat.
|Skillet of Warm Cinnamon Rolls
|$9.75
No raisins, a powdered sugar glaze, and a dough that is a buttery thing of beauty, filled with layer upon layer of cinnamon and sugar.
BBQ
Brimstone PNW Smokehouse
7707 Pioneer Way, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|Street Cart Corn Cob
|$6.00
grilled corn on the cob coated with a mixture of cotija cheese, mayo, sour cream, chile powder & lime
|Million Dollar Corn Bread
|$7.00
cornbread topped with honey & butter
|Knife + Fork SMALL
|$24.00
Small – two meats, 2 sides
Pizzeria Fondi
4621 Point Fosdick DR NW Building 10, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|Caesar's Forum
|$4.95
Romaine, Grana Padano, Tomatoes, Oven-Baked Flat Bread Crisps, Classic Caesar Dressing
|Bella Chop
|$5.95
Romaine, Herb-Roasted Chicken, Salami, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Four-Cheese Blend, Tuscan White Beans, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts Grana Padano, Balsamic Basil Vinaigrette
|Margherita
|$13.00
A House Favorite!
Housemade Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
Morso Bistro & Wine Market
9014 Peacock Hill Ave, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|Tarragon Walnut Chicken Salad
|$20.00
seared chicken breast, mixed greens, arugula, tarragon walnut vinaigrette, gorgonzola, pear, grapes, walnuts
|Winter Salad/ Entree
|$18.00
roasted sweet potato, arugula, pear, rouge blue cheese, roasted pepitas, maple bacon vinaigrette
|Chicken & Pesto Flatbread
|$16.00
grilled chicken| herb pesto| arugula
cured tomatoes| garlic confit| almonds
The Hub
1208 26th Ave NW, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
Bacon Jam, Spicy Aioli
|Marbled Reuben
|$16.00
corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, 1000 island dressing, marbled rye
|Classic Smashed Single
|$15.00
certified black angus patty, hangar sauce, red onion relish, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
Lunchbox Laboratory
