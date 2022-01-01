Gig Harbor American restaurants you'll love

Ocean5 & Table 47 image

 

Ocean5 & Table 47

5268 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
T47 Classic Burger$16.00
Country Natural beef, tomatoes, pickles, greens, burger sauce, brioche
Crispy Chicken Tenders$9.00
breaded chicken breast, ranch dressing, choice of fruit cup, fries, or carrots
**Not Avail. Gluten Free at this time**
3-Alarm Fire Burger$18.00
Mama Lil's peppers, pickled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli
Brix 25° image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Brix 25°

3315 Harborview Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.7 (2089 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CALAMARI & SCALLOP CONFIT$13.00
olive oil poached scallops & calamari with castelvetrano olives, garlic, pomodoraccio tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, celery, fresh herbs, served with whole grain mustard and grilled crostini
BUTTER LETTUCE SALAD$11.25
frisée, bleu cheese crumbles,
huckleberry vinaigrette, toasted pine nuts
WILTED ARUGULA SALAD$11.00
sautéed bacon, golden raisins & shallots over wild arugula tossed with a hazelnut vinaigrette, pumpkin seed pesto
Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.3 (560 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA$12.25
Chicken, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle mayo & BBQ sauce and green onions.
KYLE'S DAMN GOOD SANDWICH$13.95
A ciabatta roll with garlic butter, Caesar dressing, turkey, ham, dill pickle chips and Swiss cheese. As always I get voted down on the cheese but trust me, it's great with cheddar too!
DELUXE BURGER$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and Hops n Drops spread.
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

4701 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3735 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Big Double Cheese$14.99
Two Painted Hills patties, traditional & white Tillamook cheddar, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, house-made garlic mayo, potato bun.
Blazing Chicken Wings$12.79
House marinated all natural Tyson bone-in or boneless wings tossed in your choice of our house-made BBQ sauce, blazing sriracha or mango habanero dry rub, served with celery sticks.
Ranchhand Bacon Burger$14.19
Tillamook cheddar, thick-peppered bacon, fried egg, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Lunchbox Laboratory image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lunchbox Laboratory

4901 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 5 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gavacho's Totchos$11.95
Tots with cheesy sauce, bacon, green onions, sour cream, Satans Tears ketchup
The Smoker$16.95
Smoked Gouda, Daily's bacon, grilled onions, Smoker sauce
Dick's Deluxe$16.95
American cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and Top-Secret Burger Sauce
NetShed No.9 image

 

NetShed No.9

3313 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smothered Mission Burrito$12.35
We cram Chile Rubbed Pork Shoulder, a little garlic, a little lime, and a lot of smoke into our tortilla and then add black beans, some scrambled eggs, and potatoes. Wrap it and smother it with our smokey chipotle tomatillo salsa and top it with melty cheddar cheese and sour cream.
Bam Bam Bon Mi$14.75
Banh Mi sandwiches are CRAZY delicious. The sandwich, with a nod to two cultures (french & vietnamese) is a tasty treat. Our crunchy roll is slathered in siracha butter then stuffed with soy-garlic marinated short ribs that were smashed on the griddle, a drizzle of GG sauce, pickled chiles, cilantro & daikon-carrot slaw.
Skillet of Warm Cinnamon Rolls$9.75
No raisins, a powdered sugar glaze, and a dough that is a buttery thing of beauty, filled with layer upon layer of cinnamon and sugar.
Brimstone PNW Smokehouse image

BBQ

Brimstone PNW Smokehouse

7707 Pioneer Way, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.4 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Knife + Fork MEDIUM$36.00
Medium – three meats, 3 sides
Knife + Fork SMALL$24.00
Small – two meats, 2 sides
Texas Twinkie$10.00
Cream cheese & brisket stuffed into a jalapeno, wrapped in bacon, smoked and finished with a glaze of our Sassy Sauce.
Morso Bistro & Wine Market image

 

Morso Bistro & Wine Market

9014 Peacock Hill Ave, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Orecchiette$19.00
italian sausage, cured tomatoes, kale, roasted garlic, white wine & lemon sauce yes
Beet Salad$9.00
roasted beets, goat cheese, washington apple, cinnamon pecans, arugula, romaine
Smash Burger$17.00
seared patty, smoked paprika remoulade, daily's bacon, smoked mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, potato bun, kettle chips
The Hub image

 

The Hub

1208 26th Ave NW, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Marbled Reuben$16.00
corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, 1000 island dressing, marbled rye
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Bacon Jam, Spicy Aioli
Bag$0.08
We are required to charge 8 cents for a bag to put your order in. Please add this to your order if you would like us to put your to go boxes in a bag.
