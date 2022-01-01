Gig Harbor American restaurants you'll love
More about Ocean5 & Table 47
Ocean5 & Table 47
5268 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|T47 Classic Burger
|$16.00
Country Natural beef, tomatoes, pickles, greens, burger sauce, brioche
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
breaded chicken breast, ranch dressing, choice of fruit cup, fries, or carrots
**Not Avail. Gluten Free at this time**
|3-Alarm Fire Burger
|$18.00
Mama Lil's peppers, pickled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli
More about Brix 25°
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Brix 25°
3315 Harborview Dr, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|CALAMARI & SCALLOP CONFIT
|$13.00
olive oil poached scallops & calamari with castelvetrano olives, garlic, pomodoraccio tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, celery, fresh herbs, served with whole grain mustard and grilled crostini
|BUTTER LETTUCE SALAD
|$11.25
frisée, bleu cheese crumbles,
huckleberry vinaigrette, toasted pine nuts
|WILTED ARUGULA SALAD
|$11.00
sautéed bacon, golden raisins & shallots over wild arugula tossed with a hazelnut vinaigrette, pumpkin seed pesto
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$12.25
Chicken, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle mayo & BBQ sauce and green onions.
|KYLE'S DAMN GOOD SANDWICH
|$13.95
A ciabatta roll with garlic butter, Caesar dressing, turkey, ham, dill pickle chips and Swiss cheese. As always I get voted down on the cheese but trust me, it's great with cheddar too!
|DELUXE BURGER
|$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and Hops n Drops spread.
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
4701 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|Big Double Cheese
|$14.99
Two Painted Hills patties, traditional & white Tillamook cheddar, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, house-made garlic mayo, potato bun.
|Blazing Chicken Wings
|$12.79
House marinated all natural Tyson bone-in or boneless wings tossed in your choice of our house-made BBQ sauce, blazing sriracha or mango habanero dry rub, served with celery sticks.
|Ranchhand Bacon Burger
|$14.19
Tillamook cheddar, thick-peppered bacon, fried egg, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
More about Lunchbox Laboratory
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lunchbox Laboratory
4901 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|Gavacho's Totchos
|$11.95
Tots with cheesy sauce, bacon, green onions, sour cream, Satans Tears ketchup
|The Smoker
|$16.95
Smoked Gouda, Daily's bacon, grilled onions, Smoker sauce
|Dick's Deluxe
|$16.95
American cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and Top-Secret Burger Sauce
More about NetShed No.9
NetShed No.9
3313 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|Smothered Mission Burrito
|$12.35
We cram Chile Rubbed Pork Shoulder, a little garlic, a little lime, and a lot of smoke into our tortilla and then add black beans, some scrambled eggs, and potatoes. Wrap it and smother it with our smokey chipotle tomatillo salsa and top it with melty cheddar cheese and sour cream.
|Bam Bam Bon Mi
|$14.75
Banh Mi sandwiches are CRAZY delicious. The sandwich, with a nod to two cultures (french & vietnamese) is a tasty treat. Our crunchy roll is slathered in siracha butter then stuffed with soy-garlic marinated short ribs that were smashed on the griddle, a drizzle of GG sauce, pickled chiles, cilantro & daikon-carrot slaw.
|Skillet of Warm Cinnamon Rolls
|$9.75
No raisins, a powdered sugar glaze, and a dough that is a buttery thing of beauty, filled with layer upon layer of cinnamon and sugar.
More about Brimstone PNW Smokehouse
BBQ
Brimstone PNW Smokehouse
7707 Pioneer Way, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|Knife + Fork MEDIUM
|$36.00
Medium – three meats, 3 sides
|Knife + Fork SMALL
|$24.00
Small – two meats, 2 sides
|Texas Twinkie
|$10.00
Cream cheese & brisket stuffed into a jalapeno, wrapped in bacon, smoked and finished with a glaze of our Sassy Sauce.
More about Morso Bistro & Wine Market
Morso Bistro & Wine Market
9014 Peacock Hill Ave, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|Orecchiette
|$19.00
italian sausage, cured tomatoes, kale, roasted garlic, white wine & lemon sauce yes
|Beet Salad
|$9.00
roasted beets, goat cheese, washington apple, cinnamon pecans, arugula, romaine
|Smash Burger
|$17.00
seared patty, smoked paprika remoulade, daily's bacon, smoked mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, potato bun, kettle chips
More about The Hub
The Hub
1208 26th Ave NW, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|Marbled Reuben
|$16.00
corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, 1000 island dressing, marbled rye
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
Bacon Jam, Spicy Aioli
|Bag
|$0.08
We are required to charge 8 cents for a bag to put your order in. Please add this to your order if you would like us to put your to go boxes in a bag.