Gig Harbor burger restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Brix 25°
3315 Harborview Dr, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|CALAMARI & SCALLOP CONFIT
|$13.00
olive oil poached scallops & calamari with castelvetrano olives, garlic, pomodoraccio tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, celery, fresh herbs, served with whole grain mustard and grilled crostini
|BUTTER LETTUCE SALAD
|$11.25
frisée, bleu cheese crumbles,
huckleberry vinaigrette, toasted pine nuts
|WILTED ARUGULA SALAD
|$11.00
sautéed bacon, golden raisins & shallots over wild arugula tossed with a hazelnut vinaigrette, pumpkin seed pesto
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$12.25
Chicken, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle mayo & BBQ sauce and green onions.
|KYLE'S DAMN GOOD SANDWICH
|$13.95
A ciabatta roll with garlic butter, Caesar dressing, turkey, ham, dill pickle chips and Swiss cheese. As always I get voted down on the cheese but trust me, it's great with cheddar too!
|DELUXE BURGER
|$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and Hops n Drops spread.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
4701 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|Big Double Cheese
|$14.99
Two Painted Hills patties, traditional & white Tillamook cheddar, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, house-made garlic mayo, potato bun.
|Blazing Chicken Wings
|$12.79
House marinated all natural Tyson bone-in or boneless wings tossed in your choice of our house-made BBQ sauce, blazing sriracha or mango habanero dry rub, served with celery sticks.
|Ranchhand Bacon Burger
|$14.19
Tillamook cheddar, thick-peppered bacon, fried egg, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lunchbox Laboratory
4901 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor
|Popular items
|Gavacho's Totchos
|$11.95
Tots with cheesy sauce, bacon, green onions, sour cream, Satans Tears ketchup
|The Smoker
|$16.95
Smoked Gouda, Daily's bacon, grilled onions, Smoker sauce
|Dick's Deluxe
|$16.95
American cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and Top-Secret Burger Sauce