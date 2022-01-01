Bacon cheeseburgers in Gig Harbor

Gig Harbor restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

BACON BURGER image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.3 (560 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BACON BURGER$13.25
Served with lettuce, tomato and Hops n Drops spread.
More about Hops n Drops
Ranchhand Bacon Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

4701 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3735 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ranchhand Bacon Burger$14.19
Tillamook cheddar, thick-peppered bacon, fried egg, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.19
Extra thick-peppered bacon, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
California Bacon Burger$14.19
Swiss cheese, fresh guacamole, thick-peppered bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

