Bacon cheeseburgers in Gig Harbor
Gig Harbor restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor
|BACON BURGER
|$13.25
Served with lettuce, tomato and Hops n Drops spread.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
4701 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor
|Ranchhand Bacon Burger
|$14.19
Tillamook cheddar, thick-peppered bacon, fried egg, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.19
Extra thick-peppered bacon, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
|California Bacon Burger
|$14.19
Swiss cheese, fresh guacamole, thick-peppered bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.