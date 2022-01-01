Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Brulee in
Gig Harbor
/
Gig Harbor
/
Brulee
Gig Harbor restaurants that serve brulee
Ocean5 & Table 47
5268 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor
No reviews yet
Creme Brulee
$10.00
More about Ocean5 & Table 47
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Brix 25° - Gig Harbor, WA
3315 Harborview Dr, Gig Harbor
Avg 4.7
(2089 reviews)
DARK CHOCOLATE "CREME BRULEE"
$10.25
seasonal fruit, olive oil-pie crust crumbles.
This dessert is dairy free and can be made gluten free upon request
More about Brix 25° - Gig Harbor, WA
