Brulee in Gig Harbor

Gig Harbor restaurants
Gig Harbor restaurants that serve brulee

Ocean5 & Table 47 image

 

Ocean5 & Table 47

5268 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Creme Brulee$10.00
More about Ocean5 & Table 47
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Brix 25° - Gig Harbor, WA

3315 Harborview Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.7 (2089 reviews)
Takeout
DARK CHOCOLATE "CREME BRULEE"$10.25
seasonal fruit, olive oil-pie crust crumbles.
This dessert is dairy free and can be made gluten free upon request
More about Brix 25° - Gig Harbor, WA

