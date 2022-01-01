Buffalo chicken wraps in Gig Harbor
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
4701 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.19
Crispy breaded chicken strips tossed in Blazing sriracha sauce, pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, house made ranch, flour tortilla wrap