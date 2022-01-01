Burritos in Gig Harbor

Harbor General Store image

 

Harbor General Store

7804 PIONEER WAY, GIG HARBOR

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$6.25
scrambled egg, pork sausage,shredded cheddar cheese & salsa in a flour tortilla
More about Harbor General Store
El Burrito Especial image

 

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

4628 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.4 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
El Burrito Especial
Shredded Chicken, Barbacoa beef, or pork carnitas with mexican rice, beans. topped with tomatillo, ranchera sauce, melted cheese, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and crema mexicana
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
NetShed No.9 image

 

NetShed No.9

3313 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smothered Mission Burrito$12.35
We cram Chile Rubbed Pork Shoulder, a little garlic, a little lime, and a lot of smoke into our tortilla and then add black beans, some scrambled eggs, and potatoes. Wrap it and smother it with our smokey chipotle tomatillo salsa and top it with melty cheddar cheese and sour cream.
More about NetShed No.9

