Burritos in Gig Harbor

Harbor General Store
7804 PIONEER WAY, GIG HARBOR
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.25
scrambled egg, pork sausage,shredded cheddar cheese & salsa in a flour tortilla
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
4628 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor
|El Burrito Especial
Shredded Chicken, Barbacoa beef, or pork carnitas with mexican rice, beans. topped with tomatillo, ranchera sauce, melted cheese, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and crema mexicana
NetShed No.9
3313 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor
|Smothered Mission Burrito
|$12.35
We cram Chile Rubbed Pork Shoulder, a little garlic, a little lime, and a lot of smoke into our tortilla and then add black beans, some scrambled eggs, and potatoes. Wrap it and smother it with our smokey chipotle tomatillo salsa and top it with melty cheddar cheese and sour cream.