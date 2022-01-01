Caesar salad in Gig Harbor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gig Harbor restaurants that serve caesar salad

Harbor General Store image

 

Harbor General Store

7804 PIONEER WAY, GIG HARBOR

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.95
Romaine Lettuce, lemon, parmesan cheese, homemade croutons. Caesar dressing on the side
More about Harbor General Store
Brix 25° image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Brix 25°

3315 Harborview Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.7 (2089 reviews)
Takeout
ASPARAGUS CAESAR SALAD$11.25
Grilled Asparagus Caesar Salad
creamy smoked salmon caesar dressing, anchovy essence, herb & garlic croutons, shaved grana padana
More about Brix 25°
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.3 (560 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD WITH PRAWNS$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and sautéed shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
CAESAR SALAD$8.75
The classic Caesar. Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
More about Hops n Drops
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

4701 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3735 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$9.29
Romaine, parmesan, tossed in house made Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan croutons.
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Item pic

 

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

4628 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.4 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, avocado, tortilla strips, caesar dressing
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lunchbox Laboratory

4901 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 5 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$10.95
Hearts of romaine, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons, creamy garlic Caesar dressing
More about Lunchbox Laboratory

