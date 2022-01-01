Caesar salad in Gig Harbor
Gig Harbor restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Harbor General Store
Harbor General Store
7804 PIONEER WAY, GIG HARBOR
|Caesar Salad
|$9.95
Romaine Lettuce, lemon, parmesan cheese, homemade croutons. Caesar dressing on the side
More about Brix 25°
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Brix 25°
3315 Harborview Dr, Gig Harbor
|ASPARAGUS CAESAR SALAD
|$11.25
Grilled Asparagus Caesar Salad
creamy smoked salmon caesar dressing, anchovy essence, herb & garlic croutons, shaved grana padana
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor
|CAESAR SALAD WITH PRAWNS
|$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and sautéed shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
|CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN
|$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
|CAESAR SALAD
|$8.75
The classic Caesar. Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
4701 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor
|Caesar Salad
|$9.29
Romaine, parmesan, tossed in house made Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan croutons.
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
4628 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor
|Avocado Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, avocado, tortilla strips, caesar dressing