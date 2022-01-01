Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Gig Harbor
/
Gig Harbor
/
Calamari
Gig Harbor restaurants that serve calamari
Easy Thai Easy Go
6707 Tyee Dr NW, Gig Habor
Avg 4.7
(249 reviews)
06. Crispy Calamari
$9.99
Deep fried calamari. Served with Thai sweet and sour plum sauce. (6oz portion)
More about Easy Thai Easy Go
The Hub
1208 26th Ave NW, Gig Harbor
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$12.00
Spicy Aioli, Lemon
More about The Hub
Browse other tasty dishes in Gig Harbor
Tacos
Avocado Salad
Shrimp Tacos
Taquitos
Chicken Sandwiches
Fajitas
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Mushroom Burgers
More near Gig Harbor to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(535 restaurants)
Tacoma
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
Avg 3.9
(20 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Kent
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Puyallup
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Vashon
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Port Orchard
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(535 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston