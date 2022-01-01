Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Gig Harbor

Go
Gig Harbor restaurants
Gig Harbor restaurants that serve calamari

Easy Thai Easy Go image

 

Easy Thai Easy Go

6707 Tyee Dr NW, Gig Habor

Avg 4.7 (249 reviews)
Takeout
06. Crispy Calamari$9.99
Deep fried calamari. Served with Thai sweet and sour plum sauce. (6oz portion)
More about Easy Thai Easy Go
Item pic

 

The Hub

1208 26th Ave NW, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Calamari$12.00
Spicy Aioli, Lemon
More about The Hub

