Chicken salad in Gig Harbor

Hops n Drops
5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor
|CHICKEN TENDER SALAD
|$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
|AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
4701 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor
|SW Chicken Salad
|$13.99
All-natural chicken breast, fresh greens, black beans, diced tomato, corn tortilla strips, shredded jack and cheddar, house made salsa ranch dressing. Topped with jalapenos, avocado, diced red pepper, green onion, cilantro. Served with a side of housemade salsa.