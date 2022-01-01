Chicken salad in Gig Harbor

Gig Harbor restaurants that serve chicken salad

CHICKEN TENDER SALAD image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.3 (560 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
More about Hops n Drops
SW Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

4701 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3735 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SW Chicken Salad$13.99
All-natural chicken breast, fresh greens, black beans, diced tomato, corn tortilla strips, shredded jack and cheddar, house made salsa ranch dressing. Topped with jalapenos, avocado, diced red pepper, green onion, cilantro. Served with a side of housemade salsa.
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Morso Bistro & Wine Market image

 

Morso Bistro & Wine Market

9014 Peacock Hill Ave, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tarragon Walnut Chicken Salad$20.00
seared chicken breast, mixed greens, arugula, tarragon walnut vinaigrette, gorgonzola, pear, grapes, walnuts
More about Morso Bistro & Wine Market

