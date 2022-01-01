Chicken sandwiches in Gig Harbor
Gig Harbor restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.25
Served with a grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, shaved ham, mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato.
|TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
4701 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.19
All natural chicken breast hand dipped in house made seasonings and fried to a golden crisp. Served with shredded lettuce, tomato, jalapeno and house made chipotle mayo. Served on a toasted kaiser bun. Upgrade to the spicy fries for an extra zip!