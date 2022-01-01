Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Gig Harbor

Gig Harbor restaurants
Gig Harbor restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Hops n Drops

5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.3 (560 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.25
Served with a grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, shaved ham, mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato.
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

4701 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3735 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.19
All natural chicken breast hand dipped in house made seasonings and fried to a golden crisp. Served with shredded lettuce, tomato, jalapeno and house made chipotle mayo. Served on a toasted kaiser bun. Upgrade to the spicy fries for an extra zip!
