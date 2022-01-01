Chicken tenders in Gig Harbor
Gig Harbor restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Ocean5 & Table 47
5268 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
breaded chicken breast, ranch dressing, choice of fruit cup, fries, or carrots
**Not Avail. Gluten Free at this time**
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor
|CHICKEN STRIPS
|$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
|KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
|$6.75
|CHICKEN TENDER SALAD
|$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
4701 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor
|Chicken Strips & Fries
|$12.89
All-natural tender strips served with your choice of house made dipping sauce
|Chicken Strips
|$5.49
Tender all natural breaded chicken strips, served with choice of side