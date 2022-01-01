Chicken tenders in Gig Harbor

Toast

Gig Harbor restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Ocean5 & Table 47 image

 

Ocean5 & Table 47

5268 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Tenders$9.00
breaded chicken breast, ranch dressing, choice of fruit cup, fries, or carrots
**Not Avail. Gluten Free at this time**
More about Ocean5 & Table 47
CHICKEN STRIPS image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.3 (560 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN STRIPS$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$6.75
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
More about Hops n Drops
Chicken Strips & Fries image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

4701 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3735 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Strips & Fries$12.89
All-natural tender strips served with your choice of house made dipping sauce
Chicken Strips$5.49
Tender all natural breaded chicken strips, served with choice of side
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
The Hub image

 

The Hub

1208 26th Ave NW, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Strips$9.00
More about The Hub

