Chili in Gig Harbor

Gig Harbor restaurants
Gig Harbor restaurants that serve chili

NetShed No.9 - 3313 Harborview Drive

3313 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor

Chili Bowl$13.75
A texas true recipe with our normal NW twist. Applewood smoked beef, roasted poblano chiles, tomatoes, texas heat & espresso. Topped with a little nacho topper, sour cream & cilantro.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops - Gig Harbor

5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.3 (560 reviews)
CHILI CHEESE CORNDOG$14.25
Ask for extra napkins. Two opened-faced, crispy fried corn dogs topped with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese and white & green onions. Drizzled with mustard.
