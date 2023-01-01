Chili in Gig Harbor
Gig Harbor restaurants that serve chili
More about NetShed No.9 - 3313 Harborview Drive
NetShed No.9 - 3313 Harborview Drive
3313 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor
|Chili Bowl
|$13.75
A texas true recipe with our normal NW twist. Applewood smoked beef, roasted poblano chiles, tomatoes, texas heat & espresso. Topped with a little nacho topper, sour cream & cilantro.
More about Hops n Drops - Gig Harbor
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops - Gig Harbor
5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor
|CHILI CHEESE CORNDOG
|$14.25
Ask for extra napkins. Two opened-faced, crispy fried corn dogs topped with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese and white & green onions. Drizzled with mustard.