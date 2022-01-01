Chocolate cake in Gig Harbor
Hops n Drops
5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$8.95
Layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake and silky smooth chocolate filling. This baby stands over 5 inches tall!
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
4701 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.19
Layered Chocolate cake served with chocolate sauce.