Chocolate cake in Gig Harbor

Go
Gig Harbor restaurants
Toast

Gig Harbor restaurants that serve chocolate cake

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.3 (560 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.95
Layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake and silky smooth chocolate filling. This baby stands over 5 inches tall!
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

4701 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3735 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$6.19
Layered Chocolate cake served with chocolate sauce.
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Morso Bistro & Wine Market

9014 Peacock Hill Ave, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Decadence Cake$10.00
flourless red wine chocolate cake, burnt hazelnut chantilly, raspberry sorbet, salted hazelnuts
More about Morso Bistro & Wine Market

