Chopped salad in Gig Harbor
Gig Harbor restaurants that serve chopped salad
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
4628 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor
|Mexican Chopped Salad
|$17.49
Fire-grilled chicken, romaine, jack cheese, bacon, avocado, grilled corn, tomato, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, chipotle ranch
NetShed No.9
3313 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor
|Chicken Chop Chop Salad
|$14.45
A mound of equal-size bits of crisp iceberg lettuce, spring greens, chickpeas, green onions, tomatoes, salami, cheese curds, oregonzola bleu cheese and herbs, surrounded by crispy chicken thighs tossed in our green goddess dressing and a drizzle of hazelnut vinaigrette.