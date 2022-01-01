Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Gig Harbor

Gig Harbor restaurants
Toast

Gig Harbor restaurants that serve clam chowder

Item pic

 

Kettlefish - Gig Harbor

7806 Pioneer Way, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Clam Chowder$6.50
Gluten free. Rich, creamy New England-style served with traditional oyster crackers.
Manhattan Clam Chowder (Copy)$16.00
More about Kettlefish - Gig Harbor
NetShed No.9 image

 

NetShed No.9 - 3313 Harborview Drive

3313 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Chowder Bowl$9.00
We can say traditional, but based on who’s tradition? So, we guess this is our tradition ... clams, bacon, onion, potato, and cream, chunky and smart (not too thick). With addictive rustic croutons scattered around.
More about NetShed No.9 - 3313 Harborview Drive

