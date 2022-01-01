Clam chowder in Gig Harbor
Gig Harbor restaurants that serve clam chowder
Kettlefish - Gig Harbor
7806 Pioneer Way, Gig Harbor
|Clam Chowder
|$6.50
Gluten free. Rich, creamy New England-style served with traditional oyster crackers.
|Manhattan Clam Chowder (Copy)
|$16.00
NetShed No.9 - 3313 Harborview Drive
3313 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor
|Clam Chowder Bowl
|$9.00
We can say traditional, but based on who’s tradition? So, we guess this is our tradition ... clams, bacon, onion, potato, and cream, chunky and smart (not too thick). With addictive rustic croutons scattered around.