Cobb salad in Gig Harbor
Gig Harbor restaurants that serve cobb salad
Ocean5 & Table 47
5268 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor
|Full Cobb Salad
|$16.00
romaine lettuce, diced apple, bacon, hard boiled egg, blue cheese, avocado, grilled chicken breast,
grape tomatoes
Harbor General Store
7804 PIONEER WAY, GIG HARBOR
|Cobb Salad
|$11.95
Mixed Greens, tomatoes, hard boiled egg,blue cheese, bacon, & black olives. Served with house bleu cheese dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
4701 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor
|NW Cobb Salad
|$14.19
All-natural chicken breast, fresh greens, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, egg, tomato, apple, avocado, served with house-made blue cheese dressing.