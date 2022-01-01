Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Gig Harbor

Go
Gig Harbor restaurants
Toast

Gig Harbor restaurants that serve cobb salad

Ocean5 & Table 47 image

 

Ocean5 & Table 47

5268 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Full Cobb Salad$16.00
romaine lettuce, diced apple, bacon, hard boiled egg, blue cheese, avocado, grilled chicken breast,
grape tomatoes
More about Ocean5 & Table 47
Harbor General Store image

 

Harbor General Store

7804 PIONEER WAY, GIG HARBOR

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$11.95
Mixed Greens, tomatoes, hard boiled egg,blue cheese, bacon, & black olives. Served with house bleu cheese dressing
More about Harbor General Store
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

4701 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3735 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
NW Cobb Salad$14.19
All-natural chicken breast, fresh greens, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, egg, tomato, apple, avocado, served with house-made blue cheese dressing.
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

Browse other tasty dishes in Gig Harbor

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Shrimp Tacos

Steak Fajitas

Pies

Chopped Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tiramisu

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Gig Harbor to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston