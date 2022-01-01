Crispy chicken in Gig Harbor

Go
Gig Harbor restaurants
Toast

Gig Harbor restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Ocean5 & Table 47 image

 

Ocean5 & Table 47

5268 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Tenders$9.00
breaded chicken breast, ranch dressing, choice of fruit cup, fries, or carrots
**Not Avail. Gluten Free at this time**
More about Ocean5 & Table 47
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.3 (560 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
More about Hops n Drops

