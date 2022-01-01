Curry in Gig Harbor
Gig Harbor restaurants that serve curry
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Brix 25°
3315 Harborview Dr, Gig Harbor
|CURRY-COCONUT CARROT SOUP
|$11.50
Curry-Coconut Carrot Soup;
black lentil dal, leek scapes
Easy Thai Easy Go
6707 Tyee Dr NW, Gig Habor
|L19. Massaman Curry
|$10.49
Choice of meat, potatoes, white onion, peanuts and coconut milk with massaman curry paste.
|39. Green Curry
|$12.99
Choice of meat, green beans, eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, coconut milk and Thai basil with green curry paste.
|40. Red Curry
|$12.99
Choice of meat, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, coconut milk and Thai basil with red curry paste.