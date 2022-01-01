Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Gig Harbor

Go
Gig Harbor restaurants
Toast

Gig Harbor restaurants that serve curry

Brix 25° image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Brix 25°

3315 Harborview Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.7 (2089 reviews)
Takeout
CURRY-COCONUT CARROT SOUP$11.50
Curry-Coconut Carrot Soup;
black lentil dal, leek scapes
More about Brix 25°
Easy Thai Easy Go image

 

Easy Thai Easy Go

6707 Tyee Dr NW, Gig Habor

Avg 4.7 (249 reviews)
Takeout
L19. Massaman Curry$10.49
Choice of meat, potatoes, white onion, peanuts and coconut milk with massaman curry paste.
39. Green Curry$12.99
Choice of meat, green beans, eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, coconut milk and Thai basil with green curry paste.
40. Red Curry$12.99
Choice of meat, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, coconut milk and Thai basil with red curry paste.
More about Easy Thai Easy Go

Browse other tasty dishes in Gig Harbor

Shrimp Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Tiramisu

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Reuben

Taquitos

Fajitas

Map

More near Gig Harbor to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston