Fajitas in Gig Harbor

Hops n Drops
5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor
|FAJITA STEAK SALAD
|$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted Baja veggies, red peppers, tomatoes, cheese and avocado. Served with grilled pita bread.
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
4628 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor
|Chicken Fajitas
|$18.49
Marinated Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
|Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
|$22.99
Marinated Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
|Fresh Vegetable Fajitas
|$17.99
Fresh Vegetable mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas