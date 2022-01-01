Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Gig Harbor

Gig Harbor restaurants
Gig Harbor restaurants that serve fajitas

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.3 (560 reviews)
FAJITA STEAK SALAD$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted Baja veggies, red peppers, tomatoes, cheese and avocado. Served with grilled pita bread.
More about Hops n Drops
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

4628 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.4 (83 reviews)
Chicken Fajitas$18.49
Marinated Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas$22.99
Marinated Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
Fresh Vegetable Fajitas$17.99
Fresh Vegetable mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

