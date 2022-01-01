Grilled chicken in Gig Harbor
Gig Harbor restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Ocean5 & Table 47
Ocean5 & Table 47
5268 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor
|Side Grilled Chicken Breast
|$7.00
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
4701 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor
|Grilled Chicken Avocado
|$13.99
Char-broiled chicken breast, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, House made sun-dried tomato aioli, avocado, ciabatta
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.19
Grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, romaine lettuce tossed in house made Caesar dressing, flour tortilla wrap
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
4628 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor
|Grilled Parilla Chicken Salad Platter
|$51.49
A platter for 6-8 guest. Fire grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, jack cheese, bacon, tomatoes, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, and choice of dressing.