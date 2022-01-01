Grilled chicken in Gig Harbor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ocean5 & Table 47 image

 

Ocean5 & Table 47

5268 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Grilled Chicken Breast$7.00
More about Ocean5 & Table 47
Grilled Chicken Avocado image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

4701 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3735 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Avocado$13.99
Char-broiled chicken breast, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, House made sun-dried tomato aioli, avocado, ciabatta
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.19
Grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, romaine lettuce tossed in house made Caesar dressing, flour tortilla wrap
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Item pic

 

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

4628 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.4 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Parilla Chicken Salad Platter$51.49
A platter for 6-8 guest. Fire grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, jack cheese, bacon, tomatoes, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, and choice of dressing.
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

