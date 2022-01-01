Honey chicken in Gig Harbor
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lunchbox Laboratory - Gig Harbor
4901 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor
|HONEY CHICKEN SAND0
|$10.25
Crispy chicken breast tossed in herb honey, bacon, everything slaw, roasted garlic mayo
|HONEY CHICKEN SAND0 COMBO
|$14.25
Crispy chicken breast tossed in herb honey, bacon, everything slaw, roasted garlic mayo
NetShed No.9 - 3313 Harborview Drive
3313 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$14.80
This one is spicy. Our chicken is salt, peppered and spiced, and then seared up in a pan. Next, it’s topped with our ghost pepper hot honey; that’ll make you sweat! Laid on a house made bun and topped with frisee, crystal mayo & pickle chips.