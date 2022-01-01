Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Gig Harbor

Gig Harbor restaurants
Gig Harbor restaurants that serve honey chicken

Lunchbox Laboratory image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lunchbox Laboratory - Gig Harbor

4901 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 5 (161 reviews)
Takeout
HONEY CHICKEN SAND0$10.25
Crispy chicken breast tossed in herb honey, bacon, everything slaw, roasted garlic mayo
HONEY CHICKEN SAND0 COMBO$14.25
Crispy chicken breast tossed in herb honey, bacon, everything slaw, roasted garlic mayo
More about Lunchbox Laboratory - Gig Harbor
NetShed No.9 image

 

NetShed No.9 - 3313 Harborview Drive

3313 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$14.80
This one is spicy. Our chicken is salt, peppered and spiced, and then seared up in a pan. Next, it’s topped with our ghost pepper hot honey; that’ll make you sweat! Laid on a house made bun and topped with frisee, crystal mayo & pickle chips.
More about NetShed No.9 - 3313 Harborview Drive

