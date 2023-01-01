Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Gig Harbor

Gig Harbor restaurants
Gig Harbor restaurants that serve noodle soup

Easy Thai Easy Go image

 

Easy Thai Easy Go

6707 Tyee Dr NW, Gig Habor

Avg 4.7 (249 reviews)
Takeout
21. Thai Noodle Soup (L)$12.99
Clear soup with rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions and cilantro. 32oz
20. Egg Noodles with Wonton Soup (S)$9.49
Clear soup with ground chicken and shrimp stuffed won tons, egg noodles, BBQ pork, napa cabbage, green onions and cilantro. 16oz
20. Egg Noodles with Wonton Soup (L)$13.99
Clear soup with ground chicken and shrimp stuffed won tons, egg noodles, BBQ pork, napa cabbage, green onions and cilantro. 32oz
More about Easy Thai Easy Go
Consumer pic

 

Formosa

4747 Point Fosdick Dr Suite 600, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Noodle soup$18.99
More about Formosa

