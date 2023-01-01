Noodle soup in Gig Harbor
Easy Thai Easy Go
6707 Tyee Dr NW, Gig Habor
|21. Thai Noodle Soup (L)
|$12.99
Clear soup with rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions and cilantro. 32oz
|20. Egg Noodles with Wonton Soup (S)
|$9.49
Clear soup with ground chicken and shrimp stuffed won tons, egg noodles, BBQ pork, napa cabbage, green onions and cilantro. 16oz
|20. Egg Noodles with Wonton Soup (L)
|$13.99
Clear soup with ground chicken and shrimp stuffed won tons, egg noodles, BBQ pork, napa cabbage, green onions and cilantro. 32oz