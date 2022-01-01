Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Gig Harbor

Go
Gig Harbor restaurants
Toast

Gig Harbor restaurants that serve pancakes

Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops - Gig Harbor

5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.3 (560 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SIDE PANCAKE (1)$2.75
More about Hops n Drops - Gig Harbor
NetShed No.9 image

 

NetShed No.9 - 3313 Harborview Drive

3313 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ricotta & Sourdough Pancake$13.75
Sublime. That is the word for this pancake. It is moist, creamy with a fleck of cornmeal to keep it sturdy enough for the syrup. Topped with sea-salt whipped butter and a side of vanilla-bourbon maple syrup. Comes with a side of bacon and potatoes too.
Pancakes, Pancakes$6.50
A small stack (stackette?) of our fluffy (yet sturdy) pancakes. Whipped butter and syrup on the side.
More about NetShed No.9 - 3313 Harborview Drive

Browse other tasty dishes in Gig Harbor

Curry

Corn Dogs

Steak Fajitas

Taco Salad

Calamari

Chicken Sandwiches

Shrimp Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Gig Harbor to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (571 restaurants)

Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (571 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (109 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (65 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (350 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston