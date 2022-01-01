Pancakes in Gig Harbor
Gig Harbor restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Hops n Drops - Gig Harbor
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops - Gig Harbor
5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor
|SIDE PANCAKE (1)
|$2.75
More about NetShed No.9 - 3313 Harborview Drive
NetShed No.9 - 3313 Harborview Drive
3313 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor
|Ricotta & Sourdough Pancake
|$13.75
Sublime. That is the word for this pancake. It is moist, creamy with a fleck of cornmeal to keep it sturdy enough for the syrup. Topped with sea-salt whipped butter and a side of vanilla-bourbon maple syrup. Comes with a side of bacon and potatoes too.
|Pancakes, Pancakes
|$6.50
A small stack (stackette?) of our fluffy (yet sturdy) pancakes. Whipped butter and syrup on the side.