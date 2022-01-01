Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Gig Harbor

Gig Harbor restaurants
Gig Harbor restaurants that serve pies

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

4701 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3735 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Peanut Butter Pie$7.29
House made peanut butter mousse in an Oreo cookie crust, topped with a layer of chocolate & peanut butter cups
Mocha Mud Pie$7.49
Coffee and chocolate ice cream piled high on an Oreo cookie crust, topped with hot fudge, house made fresh whipped cream. A house made favorite.
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lunchbox Laboratory

4901 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 5 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Cream Pie
More about Lunchbox Laboratory
NetShed No.9

3313 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Waffle$12.00
No rolling pin required! Apples, sautéed in brown sugar and butter, topped with waffles from our 100 year old cast iron waffle makers. Topped with whipped cream a magnificent crunchy and sweet almond streusel topping.
More about NetShed No.9
BBQ

Brimstone PNW Smokehouse

7707 Pioneer Way, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.4 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Fritto Pie$9.00
classic chips, smothered with house made chili, sour cream, cheese, olives, jalapenos
More about Brimstone PNW Smokehouse

