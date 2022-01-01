Pies in Gig Harbor
Gig Harbor restaurants that serve pies
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
4701 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.29
House made peanut butter mousse in an Oreo cookie crust, topped with a layer of chocolate & peanut butter cups
|Mocha Mud Pie
|$7.49
Coffee and chocolate ice cream piled high on an Oreo cookie crust, topped with hot fudge, house made fresh whipped cream. A house made favorite.
Lunchbox Laboratory
4901 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor
|Banana Cream Pie
NetShed No.9
3313 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor
|Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Waffle
|$12.00
No rolling pin required! Apples, sautéed in brown sugar and butter, topped with waffles from our 100 year old cast iron waffle makers. Topped with whipped cream a magnificent crunchy and sweet almond streusel topping.