Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Gig Harbor

Go
Gig Harbor restaurants
Toast

Gig Harbor restaurants that serve prawns

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.3 (560 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD WITH PRAWNS$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and sautéed shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
More about Hops n Drops
Easy Thai Easy Go image

 

Easy Thai Easy Go

6707 Tyee Dr NW, Gig Habor

Avg 4.7 (249 reviews)
Takeout
07. Tempura Prawns$9.99
Light and crispy tempura coated prawns. Served with Thai sweet and sour plum sauce. (6 pieces)
More about Easy Thai Easy Go
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar image

 

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

4628 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.4 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Habanero Mango Prawns$20.99
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Gig Harbor

Cheesecake

Po Boy

Avocado Salad

Sliders

Chopped Salad

Cobb Salad

Steak Salad

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Gig Harbor to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston