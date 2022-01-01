Reuben in Gig Harbor

Reuben in
Harbor General Store
7804 PIONEER WAY, GIG HARBOR
No reviews yet
Our Reuben
$9.95
Pastrami, sauerkraut, 1000island, swiss cheese on Marble Rye
More about Harbor General Store
The Hub
1208 26th Ave NW, Gig Harbor
No reviews yet
Marbled Reuben
$16.00
corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, 1000 island dressing, marbled rye
More about The Hub
